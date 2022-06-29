Udaipur horror: K'taka BJP launches online campaign against Cong

Bengaluru, June 29 The Karnataka BJP has started an online campaign titled "terrorist Congress" in the backdrop of the beheading of a Hindu man in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

The BJP in its online posts stated that "genocide of Hindus is taking place in the Congress-ruled state of India. The incident of Rajasthan is a testament to the fact that there will be no security for Hindus wherever the Congress comes to power," the post said.

The Karnataka BJP has demanded that the killers should be hanged to death, and has launched hashtag "terrorist Congress."

"The Congress is a terrorist party. The main objective of Congress party is to appease fundamentalist elements. Why Congress is silent even after the inhuman incident," BJP said.

"Those who talk about the right to life, where have they gone now? the BJP questioned. The incident had taken place in the state where the national Chintan Shivir was organised. There is no security for Hindus in the state where 'Bharat jodo' call was given," the BJP said.

"Do you want to unite India over the dead bodies of Hindus? Congress practices selective sympathetic approach towards incidents of murders done with religious motives. If any party tries to find religion in human blood which is shed it is the Congress," BJP attacked.

"Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who ridiculed the arrest of a journalist who questioned the Hindu belief system, even after the beheading incident is turning a blind eye and is silent over the issue," BJP said.

"Because of the over appeasement politics practiced by the Congress, fanatics have beheaded Kanhaiya Lal. During the tenure of Congress rule, Hindu youth Paresh Mesta, Sharath Madivala, Rudresh were killed in Karnataka," BJP said.

