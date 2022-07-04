Udaipur horror: Raj MP says state's intelligence is a complete failure

Jaipur, July 4 Addressing a sit-in demonstration organised by the BJP in Bhim, MP Diya Kumari said that the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28 is an incident that shames humanity. Killing with a weapon from behind is an act of cowardice. This incident proves that the state's intelligence apparatus is a complete failure, which is a result of the appeasement policy of the state government.

She questioned that even after the deceased had mentioned about a threat, why was it ignored and why was he not helped? We are all sorry for the incident in Bhim but deliberate arrest of innocent people by the administration is unfortunate. The administration will be strongly opposed for forcibly implicating various organizations and BJP workers, she added.

Addressing the hundreds of people present at the BJP office during the protest demonstration in Bhim, and giving a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer, Diya Kumari said that law and order has ended in Rajasthan and that crime is reaching its peak. In Alwar, Karauli, Sujangarh, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, whether there are incidents of rape or any religious incident, no concrete action was taken against the culprits. To end this, the Congress government has to rise above internal discord and understand the sentiments of the people.

