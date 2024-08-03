'Uddhav Thackeray Has Lost His Mind': Fadnavis Retorts On Amit Shah Being Compared To Invader Ahmad Shah Abdali

Former CM & Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a scathing attack against Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him a political descendant of invader Ahmad Shah Abdali. DCM Devendra Fadnavis has now responded to Thackeray's remarks, stating that Thackeray has become desperate and lost his composure.

"Uddhav Thackeray has lost his mind and is currently in a state of extreme frustration," Fadnavis said. "When someone speaks out of frustration and seems mentally disturbed, there is no point in responding. However, through his speech, Thackeray has revealed himself to be part of the Aurangzeb fan club."

Commenting on Sachin Vaze's letter to him on NCP leader Anil Deshmukh for a narco test, Fadnavis said, "I have seen the letter through the media. I have not reviewed it thoroughly as I have been in Nagpur for the past two days. Once I go through it, I will respond appropriately and ensure a proper investigation into whatever is being alleged."

At the Pune rally, Uddhav Thackeray launched a fierce attack on BJP and Amit Shah, calling Shah the descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali. "From now on, I will refer to Amit Shah as Ahmad Shah Abdali. He calls me a fake descendant and a member of the Aurangzeb fan club, so I will call him Ahmad Shah Abdali. He is Ahmad Shah Abdali, and there is no need to fear him. Just as Aurangzeb's tomb was built here, we should build the political tomb of BJP," Thackeray said.