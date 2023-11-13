UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman sacked in Cabinet reshuffle
By IANS | Published: November 13, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-11-13T15:15:35+5:30 2023-11-13T15:20:12+5:30
London, Nov 13 Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman was on Monday sacked as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initiated a Cabinet reshuffle.
A leading figure on the Conservative right, Braverman's future became uncertain following an unauthorised article criticising the policing of pro-Palestinian protests in the UK, reports the BBC.
Sunak is now carrying out a reshuffle - which involves changing some of his top team.
More details are awaited.
