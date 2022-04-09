UK PM Johnson meeting Ukraine's president in Kiev
London, April 9 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, the media reported.
The Ukrainian Embassy in London has tweeted a photograph of the two men holding talks. Downing Street has now confirmed Johnson's meeting with Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, the BBC reported.
A Number 10 spokesman said: "The prime minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
"They will discuss the UK's long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid."
The deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Sybiha, said on Facebook that Johnson and Zelensky were holding "a tete-a-tete meeting", BBC reported.
"The UK is the leader in defence support for Ukraine. The leader in the anti-war coalition. The leader in sanctions against the Russian aggressor," he added.
