U'khand CM Dhami calls on PM, discusses state issues

New Delhi, July 31 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

During their meeting, Dhami discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the Himalayan state.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and expressed his gratitude to him for his guidance and cooperation in the development of the state," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) wrote in a tweet.

As per the CMO Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister also discussed with the Prime Minister about the Char Dham road project. Among others, Dhami also briefed Prime Minister Modi about the various development projects in the state.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office in a tweet wrote: "Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

