Ukraine, Italy start talks on security guarantees

Kiev, Nov 29 Ukraine and Italy have launched consultations on providing security guarantees for Kiev, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

A bilateral agreement on the security commitments to Ukraine by Italy will be based on the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine adopted by the G7 in July, it added on Tuesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The provision of the commitments will be an important step towards Ukraine's membership in the European Union and the NATO, said Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office.

