Ukraine ready to discuss 'non-NATO models'

Kiev, March 7 NATO countries are not ready to discuss having Ukraine in the organisation and Kiev is now ready to discuss "some non-NATO models", an official said.

"The response that we are getting from the NATO countries is that they are not ready to even discuss having us in NATO, not for the closest period of five or 10 years. We would not fight for the NATO applications, we would fight for the result, but not for the process," Xinhua news agency quoted David Arakhamia, member of the Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia, as saying to Fox News on Sunday.

"We are ready to discuss some non-NATO models... We are open to discuss such things in a broader circle, not only in bilateral discussions with Russia, but also with other partners," Arakhamia added.

Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine and Russia held two rounds of talks on February 28 and March 3, and are expected to have the third round of negotations on Monday.

