Ukraine, Russia conduct fifth prisoner exchange

Kiev, April 20 Ukraine and Russia conducted their fifth prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

As a result of the swap, 76 Ukrainian prisoners-of-war, including 16 civil, returned home following their release by Russian forces, Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram, Xinhua news agency reported.

Of the 60 Ukrainian military personnel released, 10 were officers, she said. However, she gave no details on how many Russian captives were exchanged during the swap.

Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24.

