Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russia is actively shelling city centres, launching direct missile and artillery strikes on residential areas

Russia was deliberately shelling cities, including residential areas and civilian infrastructure to panic Ukrainriens, said an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“The veil has come down. Russia is actively shelling city centres, launching direct missile and artillery strikes on residential areas and administration sites,” said Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak.

“Russia’s goal is clear - mass panic, civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure. Ukraine is fighting honourably.”

Also, Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a special operation, and it's not aim to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor’s military capabilities. This move comes after UK’s Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and his commanders will be responsible for any war crimes during Moscow’s siege on Ukraine.

He said, “Those that engage in war crimes will be held to account.”

He said it must be clear to “both to Putin but also to commanders in Moscow and on the ground in Ukraine that they will be held accountable for any violations of the laws of war”.