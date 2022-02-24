Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia
February 24, 2022
Kiev, Feb 24 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kiev has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow after Russia launched military operations in Donbas, Xinhua reported citing the government-run Ukrinform news agency.
