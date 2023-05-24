Ukraine to set up Marine Corps: president

Published: May 24, 2023

Kiev, May 24 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that his country will create the Marine Corps.

"Today I have the honour to announce that a decision has been made to significantly increase the potential of the Ukrainian Marines to create the Marine Corps," Zelensky said on Tuesday in a post on Telegram after visiting the frontline positions of the Ukrainian army in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian authorities will do their utmost to make the Marine Corps an important and strong branch of troops, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The government will also work to create new brigades of the Ukrainian Marines, he said.

