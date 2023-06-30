Ukraine's NATO aspirations to be discussed after Vilnius summit: Stoltenberg

Kiev, June 30 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Ukraine's aspirations to join the alliance will be discussed after the NATO summit in Vilnius, media reported.

"After the NATO summit, we will discuss Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership. And I am absolutely sure that the allies will send a very strong message of support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg was cited as saying on Thursday.

All allies agree that NATO's door is open and Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, the Secretary General added.

He stressed that only Ukraine and NATO will decide when is the right time to extend the full invitation for Ukraine to join, Xinhua news agency reported.

Stoltenberg noted that the decision of the EU to grant Ukraine candidate status has an impact on the discussions that are underway within NATO.

On June 23, 2022, EU leaders accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

The Vilnius NATO Summit is slated for July 11-12 in Lithuania.

--IANS

