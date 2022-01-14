UK's Prince Andrew loses military titles, royal patronages

London, Jan 14 The Buckingham Palace has announced that Duke of York Prince Andrew's "military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen"

In a brief statement issued on Thursday, the Palace said that the 61-year-old Prince Andrew "will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen", reports xinhua news agency

The announcement came as Prince Andrew faces a civil case in the US over claims he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17, which he has consistently denied.

The Duke of York held several honorary military titles following a 22-year service in the Royal Navy, Sky News reported.

Andrew is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

