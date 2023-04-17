UN chief calls for dialogue to resolve crisis in Sudan

United Nations, April 17 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on leaders of the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to immediately cease hostilities and begin a dialogue to resolve the crisis in Sudan.

Guterres made the appeal before delivering his opening speech at a UN forum on financing for development, Xinhua news agency reported.

He strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting in Sudan, noting that the situation has already led to "horrendous loss of life", including many civil.

Sudan has been witnessing armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces since April 15.

At least 97 people have been killed and hundreds of others injured since the beginning of the clashes, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a non-governmental body.

"I condemn the deaths and injuries to civil and humanitarian workers and the targeting and looting of premise. I remind all parties of the need to respect international law, including ensuring the safety and security of all United Nations and associated personnel and humanitarian aid workers," said Guterres.

The UN chief warned that any further escalation could be devastating for Sudan and the region, and urged all those with influence over the situation to support efforts to end the violence, restore order, and return to the path of transition.

Guterres said he had spoken with the two Sudanese leaders during the weekend and is actively engaging with the African Union, the Arab League and leaders across the region.

