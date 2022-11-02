UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Somali capital

United Nations, Nov 2 The UN Security Council has condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the recent terrorist attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed, Xinhua news agency reported.

The council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Somalia, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Twin car bomb explosions targeting Somalia's Education Ministry building on Saturday killed at least 100 people and injured more than 300 others, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor