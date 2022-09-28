'Undemocratic': Jamaat-e-Islami opposes ban on PFI

New Delhi, Sep 28 The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind on Wednesday opposed the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), saying action against an entire organisation "on flimsy and unsubstantiated grounds is unjustified and undemocratic" and questioning the lack of measures against other radical organisations.

In a statement, JIH President Syed Sadatullah Husaini said: "Jamaat-e-Islami Hind expresses disagreement over the government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates.

"Banning an organisation is neither a solution nor does it suit a democratic society. The culture of banning the organisations is in itself a clear violation of the fundamental rights protected by the Constitution and goes against the democratic spirit and basic civil liberties."

Husaini said they have always opposed the PFI on several counts but that is not the reason to ban an organisation and harass its cadres. It is the duty of the police and administration to maintain law and order in the country, he said, adding that if any individual breaks the law or commits any crime, the individual can be prosecuted and dealt as per the provisions of law and the courts will decide about allegations against them, while those individuals will also have a chance to prove their innocence.

"However, to ban an entire organisation on flimsy and unsubstantiated grounds, is unjustified and undemocratic.

"Recently, we have witnessed many fringe and radical groups openly indulging in hate-mongering and calling for violence. These groups are operating with impunity and no action is being taken against them whatsoever. Hence, the ban appears selective, discriminatory, and biased. It will increase the trust deficit between people and the government and send a wrong message to the country. We demand that the ban be revoked at the earliest," he said in the statement.

