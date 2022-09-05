UNDP to discuss support for Laos' development priorities

Vientiane, Sep 5 A high-ranking official of the UN Development Program (UNDP) has arrived in Vientiane to discuss its support for and contribution towards the development of Laos, state media reported on Monday.

UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Kanni Wignaraja landed in Vientiane on Sunday for her first official visit to Laos, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wignaraja will meet senior government officials of Laos to discuss UNDP's support for and contribution to national development priorities, including the 9th National Socio-economic Development Plan and the sustainable development goals, said the Lao state-run news agency.

The UN official will participate in the launch of a new program with the Lao National Assembly, the country's Parliament, called Strengthening Capacity and Effectiveness of People's Assemblies System in Laos (STEPS).

Wignaraja is slated to visit key UNDP projects in Laos.

Over four decades of partnership with the Laos, UNDP has supported the Lao government in several areas such as socio-economic development, inclusive growth, enhanced livelihoods, building the resilience of communities across the country, and climate action.

