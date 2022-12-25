Unfair to create ruckus in country on religious conversion: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday launched an attack on the politics being played in the country in the name of religion.

"It is unfair and worrying to create ruckus across the country regarding 'change of religion.' Forcibly everything is bad and changing and getting religion changed with bad intentions, both are wrong. Therefore, it is necessary to see and understand this issue from the right perspective. Due to the fundamentalist politics being done regarding this, the country gains less and loses more," tweeted Mayawati.

Extending her greetings to the countrymen on Christmas, Mayawati expressed hope for peace and harmony among people of all religions.

She took to Twitter and said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen and especially to all the brothers and sisters who follow the Christian religion on the occasion of Christmas."

The BSP leader also said, "Under our secular constitution, like people of all other religions in the country, these people should also live their lives with happiness, peace and happiness, this is my wish."

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Christmas on Sunday.

Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Christmas, PM Modi expressed hope for further harmony and Joy.

"Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society," PM Modi tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

