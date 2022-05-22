Unified MCD comes into effect

New Delhi, May 22 The new unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi, comprising the civic bodies of the national capital, came into effect on Sunday, with the the newly-appointed Special Officer and Commissioner also assuming the post with immediate effect.

On May 19, the Centre issued a notification for the merger of the three civic bodies of Delhi as the term of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ended on May 18, while the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and East DMC completed their tenures on May 19 and 22, respectively.

On May 20, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs appointed the Special Officer and Commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday appointed IAS officer Ashwini Kumar as the Special Officer and Commissioner of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

According to its order, he will work as Special Officer with effect from May 22, till further orders, to supervise the working of the MCD.

It also appointed Gyanesh Bharti, an IAS officer of 1998 batch of AGMUT cadre.

