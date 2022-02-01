Union Budget to create new opportunities for people: Modi

New Delhi, Feb 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Union Budget for 2022-23 has come with a new confidence of development amid the once-in-a-century pandemic and will create new opportunities for common people along with providing strength to the economy.

In his post-Budget remarks, Modi said that the Union Budget is full of opportunities for more infrastructure, investment, growth and jobs.

"This will further open the green job sector. This year's Budget not only solves the contemporary problems but also ensures a bright future for the youth," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the quest for modernity and technology in every sphere of life through steps such as drones for farmers, Vande Bharat trains, digital currency, 5G services and National Digital Health Ecosystem will hugely benefit our youth, middle class, poor, Dalits and backward classes.

He stressed that welfare of the poor is one of the most important aspects of this Union Budget.

"The Budget aims to ensure pucca houses, toilets, tap water and gas connections for every poor household. At the same time focus is on modern internet connectivity also," Modi said.

He mentioned that for the first time in the country, a 'Parvatmala' scheme is being started in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and the North East, and this scheme will create a modern system of transportation in the hilly areas.

He said that along with the cleaning of the Ganga, which is the centre of faith of millions of Ind, the Union government will encourage natural farming on the banks of the river in five states Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

This is a significant step for the welfare of the farmers and this will also help in making Ganga chemical-free, he added.

Modi mentioned that the Union Budget's provisions aim to make agriculture lucrative and full of new opportunities.

"Measures like a special fund for encouraging new agriculture start-ups and a package for the food processing industry will help in increasing the income of farmers. More than Rs 2.25 lakh crore is being transferred in the bank accounts of farmers through MSP purchase," the Prime Minister said.

Pointing out the record increase in credit guarantee, many schemes have been announced in the Union Budget, he said, adding, "India's MSME sector will be greatly benefitted by the reservation of 68 per cent of the defence capital Budget for the domestic industry."

As much as Rs 7.5 lakh crore worth public investment will give a new push to the economy and create new opportunities for small-scale and other industries.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Union Finance Minister and her team for a 'people-friendly and progressive Budget'."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor