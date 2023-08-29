Union cabinet lauds success of Chandrayan-3 mission, appreciates role of ISRO

New Delhi, Aug 29 The Union cabinet on Tuesday lauded the success of the Chandrayan-3 mission and appreciated the achievement of scientists.

"This is not just a victory for our space agency but is a bright symbol of India's progress and ascent on the global stage," a resolution passed by the Union cabinet said.

The cabinet welcomes the proposal that August 23 would be celebrated as the “National Space Day” it said further.

The cabinet congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its efforts.

"Thanks to our scientists, India is the first country to land near the Moon’s south pole. Landing on the moon, with predicted accuracy, in itself is a momentous achievement," the resolution added.

"The Cabinet firmly believes that in an era defined by rapid technological advancements and the quest for innovation, India's scientists stand as shining beacons of knowledge, dedication and expertise," the resolution said.

