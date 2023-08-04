Union Home Secretary Ajay K. Bhalla gets another extension
By IANS | Published: August 4, 2023 07:33 PM 2023-08-04T19:33:08+5:30 2023-08-04T19:35:03+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 4 The government on Friday granted another extension to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla ...
New Delhi, Aug 4 The government on Friday granted another extension to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla for a period of one year.
In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said: "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, lAS (AM:84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs for a further period of one year beyond August 22, 2023 up to August 22, 2024."
The 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre was first appointed as the Home Secretary on August 22, 2019 for a fixed two year tenure till August 2021.
However, the government gave him an extension twice subsequently.
Bhalla has served as the Union Power Secretary before becoming Home Secretary.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app