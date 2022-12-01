Union minister inspects under-construction four-lane Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari NH

Gurugram, Dec 1 Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Thursday reviewed the progress of work on the under-construction four-lane Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway.

According to officials, the highway is a part of National Highway No. 352W.

During the inspection, project director Dheeraj Singh from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) informed Rao Inderjit Singh that till, now about 12 per cent construction work has been completed.

"There were 168 structures in the project which did not give up possession even after taking compensation, but these structures have been cleared during the ongoing demolition drive in the last three days," Singh informed the minister.

He also informed that there are 48 structures which were missed in the earlier evaluation. After assessing these structures, a report has been sent to the Public Works Department. Their award will be declared as soon as approval is received from the concerned department.

The project director said that due to heavy rains and subsequent restrictions imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), there has been some delay in the construction work, but all the works related to the construction process will be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Starting from Gurugram, the target is to complete the construction work of this highway from Rewari via Pataudi by November 2023.

The project length is about 46.11 km. IRCON International Limited has been entrusted with the task of its construction by the NHAI.

"There are 81 culverts in the project. Earlier there were 20 underpasses but now after the approval of underpasses in villages Gadaipur, Khawaspur and Babda Bankipur, their number has been increased to 23. Along with this, the project includes one ROB, three FOBs and two flyovers," the official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor