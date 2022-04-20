Union Minister Prahlad Patel takes part in Padyatra to 'end KCR's corrupt rule' in Telangana

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday carried out a Padayatra in Mehboob Nagar to bring an end to the alleged corrupt rule of the TRS government in the state.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Patel said, "It is a proud moment for me. Bandi Sanjay has started a historic Padayatra in Telangana. BJP supported the Telangana state in every way. There is a lot of corruption going on in the state and BJP Karyakartas are being murdered under the state government. So to bring the corrupt rule of the state government to an end, Bandi Sanjay has taken up the padayatra in the scorching heat for the people of Telangana."

BJP Official Spokesperson NV Subash said that the people have understood the "deceit of the Telangana government" led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and added that the people are coming forward to complain about the state government.

"Praja sangrama yatra initiated by the Bandi Sanjay which started on April 14 has been getting a great response from the people in the district of Mehboob Nagar. People have come to know that they have been deceived by KCR. People are coming in large numbers and complaining about how the KCR government is cheating them. False cases have been put on the BJP Karyakartas," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor