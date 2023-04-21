Unique public initiatives in Latur-Solapur districts bag PM's National Awards

New Delhi/Mumbai, April 21 Two innovative initiatives of Maharashtra in Latur and Solapur districts bagged the Prime Minister's National Awards and a pat from PM Narendra Modi at the 16th Civil Services Day concluding event in New Delhi, officials said here.

The schemes are: 'Operation Parivartan' by Solapur Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande and 'Arogyavardhini' by Latur Collector Prithviraj B. P., which shot into national limelight along with 16 other administrative officers at the Vigyan Bhavan on Friday.

Each winner was awarded a certificate, badge and cash prize of Rs 20-lakh, said officials.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Latur Collector Prithviraj implemented 'Arogyavardhini' various health services are provided at 233 Primary Health Centres and Sub-Centres, ranging from healthy lifestyle guidance to diagnosing various diseases and treatment referrals, etc.

Also included are the health of pregnant women, kids, adolescent girls, treating all types of communicable-non communicable diseases, yoga, diet, exercises, etc that have benefited over 50-lakh people in Latur district.

The initiative has also arranged for funds, medicines, latest ambulances, cancer diagnosis, preventing maternal deaths and health camps with teams of health workers.

Solapur SP Sardeshpande said that 'Operation Parivartan' - launched by ex-SP Tejashwi Satpute in 2021-2022, is designed to improve the standards of the local population through various measures.

These include a complete eradication of illicit liquor business in the district, and as more means of self-employment were created, those indulging in the unauthorised businesses were discouraged from pursuing it.

Through this, 117 dens manufacturing illegal liquor and its sale in surroundings of Solapur were stopped with the full coordination of the police officers and the local villages, plus a four-stage drive like non-stop action on complaints, counselling, rehabilitation and awareness missions.

So far, as many as 726 people have been freed from the shackles of such illegal businesses and are now engaged in respectable legal professions or businesses, thus considerably improving their living standards.



