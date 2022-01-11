UP Assembly Election 2022: 13 BJP MLAs to leave party and join Samajwadi Party, claims Sharad Pawar

NCP President Sharad Pawar is also in the fray for the upcoming 5 state elections. Former Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Siraj Mehndi joined the NCP in the presence of Sharad Pawar. Pawar hopes that many leaders will join the NCP in the near future along with Siraj Mehndi. In this press conference, Pawar slammed BJP. Sharad Pawar said that the people of Uttar Pradesh want change in the state. This change will definitely happen in the future. In Uttar Pradesh, the NCP is entering the election arena. We are going to contest the elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties. He also said that talks are underway with the Congress and Trinamool Congress in Goa.

Speaking on the entry of Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya into the Samajwadi Party, Sharad Pawar also commented on the BJP. Pawar has claimed that 13 MLAs will soon join the Samajwadi Party at a press conference in Mumbai. He also said that in the near future, I will personally go to Uttar Pradesh for campaigning.