UP Assembly Election Results 2022: Abbas Ansari leads for first time in Mau Sadar

UP Assembly Election Results 2022: Abbas Ansari Leads for the First Time in Mau Sadar

Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas Ansari is leading for the first time. Abbas Ansari is the son of jailed mafia don Mukhtar Ansari and is contesting from Mau Sadar seat, considered his father’s stronghold. Despite the seat being seen as a family bastion, the BJP campaign around his father’s alleged criminal credentials could prove to be a challenge.

Mukhtar Ansari, who is in jail from Mau Sadar seat, is the sitting MLA. In the 2017 assembly elections, he defeated Mahendra Rajbhar of Subhaspa by a margin of less than 10 thousand votes.

Mukhtar Ansari is an MLA from Mau seat for four consecutive terms. But this time his son Abbas Ansari has landed in his place. Abbas Ansari had earlier contested from Ghosi assembly seat in 2017 on a BSP ticket, but had to face defeat.Ashok Singh is contesting against Abbas Ansari from BJP. BSP state president Bhim Rajbhar is also in the fray from this seat. The fate of Madhavendra Bahadur Singh of Congress is also to be decided from Mau Sadar.

Talking about the voting percentage, this time 57.91 percent voting was done in Mau Sadar assembly. Voting was held here under the seventh and last phase.



