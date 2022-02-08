UP Assembly Elections 2022: AAP leader Sanjay Singh slams Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi in a media interaction

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday hits out at BJP leader Yogi and said, “His (Adityanath's) language against a popular and elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal -- he said 'Suno Kejriwal' – this kind of indecent language for an elected chief minister reflects that Adityanath ji might have unfortunately become the CM of UP but he speaks like a 'chauraha chhap neta',” he said.

“He is talking about COVID-19 mismanagement but I am saying if there is any live example of mismanagement, it is Adityanath. We have seen decomposed dead bodies along river banks in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ballia, and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, with birds and animals nibbling on them. People have not forgotten those images,” Singh added.

Sanjay Singh has served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Delhi since 2018. He is the national spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party and the state-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.