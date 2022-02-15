UP Assembly Elections 2022: After coming to power we formed an anti-Romeo squad for our daughters' safety: Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Etawah addressing the rally said, "5 years ago our daughters were not safe, bombarding was done in the open, Gunda-tax was imposed. After coming to power we formed an anti-Romeo squad for our daughters' safety, the anti-bhoo mafia task force for protecting assets of the poor and farmer."

Talking about his party's work in UP he said "I am happy to share that our govt has worked to free 64,000 hectares of land from illegal occupancy, and also seized assets of mafias, criminals worth over Rs 2000 crores."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.