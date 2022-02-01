UP Assembly Elections 2022: After March 10, the heat will cool down - CM Yogi

As the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are coming close. The statements of the leaders are changing. On the same note UP, CM Yogi Adityanath has targeted the opposition with his quick tweet. He has surrounded the Samajwadi Party through a tweet and said that it is not a Samajwadi Party, but it is a 'Tamanchawadi' party. CM Yogi has also talked about quelling the heat of the opponents after March 10 and hanging placards around their necks.

Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi has made many tweets and told the opposition to be careful after the election results. He tweeted on January 29, "Chola 'socialist' + thinking 'rioter' + dreams 'familywadi' = 'tamanchawadi'. CM Yogi did not stop here, referring to the Muzaffarnagar riots, he further said, "Are the guilty of Muzaffarnagar riots and those who mercilessly opened fire on Ram Bhakts, entitled to seek votes from 'Janata Janardan'?"

चोला 'समाजवादी' + सोच 'दंगावादी' + सपने 'परिवारवादी' = 'तमंचावादी' — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2022

After March 10, the heat will cool down - CM Yogi

CM Yogi has spoken of getting threats from the opposition and tweeted, "The candidate of the Tamanchawadi Party from Kairana is threatening, that is, the heat has not calmed down yet. After March 10, the heat will calm down."

In another tweet, he has spoken against criminals and the mafia. He wrote, "Brothers and sisters, professional criminals and mafia will try to intimidate during elections, but after March 10, placards will be seen hanging around their necks. These people begging for 'Bakhsh do' on the doorstep of a police station. will appear."

Speaking on this, CM Yogi Adityanath further said, "The rule of law will remain in UP even after March 10. Don't worry."

भाइयों-बहनों,



पेशेवर अपराधी और माफिया चुनाव के दौरान धौंस दिखाने का प्रयास करेंगे, लेकिन 10 मार्च के बाद इनके गले में तख्ती लटकती हुई दिखाई देगी।



ये लोग किसी थाने की चौखट पर 'बख्श दो' की भीख मांगते हुए दिखाई देंगे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 29, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda has also launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. He said that those who have never done any good to the farmers, they are today roaming around with a handful of grains. He said this possibly while targeting Akhilesh's 'Anna Sankalp'. At the same time, Akhilesh Yadav has also been seen attacking BJP and he has been heard saying that people should not vote for BJP.