UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh sees caste from one glass and religion from the other glass through his specs: Amit Shah

BJP leader & Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Sitapur UP took a dig over Akhilesh Yadav and said, "I am wearing specs, can see through clearly... Akhilesh babu also wears a specs through which he sees caste from one glass and religion from the other glass."

In the same rally, he hits out at oppositions and said, "Today there is no 'bahubali' in UP, only 'Bajrangbali' now...SP, BSP, Congress would do appeasement politics, insult the armed forces, would bail out terrorists. While BJP works for the poor, youth, women."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.