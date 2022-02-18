UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP for Unnao rape case

Slamming BJP over the Unnao rape case, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jalaun, UP said "This party (BJP) killed 750 farmers by implementing the three black agriculture laws. If BJP comes to power again, it will sell your land by bringing such laws. Despite the withdrawal of the farm laws, farmers have not pardoned them."

However, the rape case's main accused is from Samajwadi Party, even though the SP chief took a dig over BJP. Last month, the deceased girl's mother Rita Devi alleged that Rajol Singh, (son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh) forcefully took her daughter. Late former minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fateh Bahadur Singh's son Rajol Singh has been accused of murdering and kidnapping the 22-year-old girl by the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.