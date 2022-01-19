UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav congratulates sister-in-law Aparna Yadav for joining BJP

SP chief addressing media on Wednesday congratulates his sister-in-law, Aparna Yadav for joining BJP he said 'I congratulate her (Aparna Yadav) I am happy that the SP ideology is spreading across to other parties.'

"Firstly, I will congratulate her and I am happy that Samajwadi Party's ideology is expanding...Netaji (former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried to convince her" he further added.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav, who is the half-brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Mulayam Singh had married twice. His first wife, Malti Devi, suffered complications while giving birth to their first child, Akhilesh Yadav, in May 2003 when she died. Akhilesh went on to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. After which Yadav married Sadhana Gupta and also have a son with her name Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav is the wife of Prateek Yadav.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.