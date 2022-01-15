UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav defends himself from Bhim Army chief's claims

After Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad claimed that Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want any Dalit caste leader in his alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank in his party, said "After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried for 1 month 3 days but the alliance could not happen."

Now SP chief Akhilesh Yadav come forward and spoke on his defense he said allotted 2 seats to Chandrashekhar Azad but he refused the party alliance, "I had allotted 2 seats to him, but he (Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad) received some call and refused to be part of the alliance" said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad allegations are going so viral on social media, and this can be a backdrop of SP in UP polls as yesterday only they created a storm in politics by welcoming seven leaders to SP from BJP.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



