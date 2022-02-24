UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP govt over increasing of petrol prices

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed BJP over the skyrocketing prices of petrol in the state and across the country. “Petrol will cross ₹200 if BJP comes to power. What was the cost of LPG cylinders when they distributed it to the poor, and see how much it cost now?” he said on Wednesday in Gonda, UP.

“Yogi Ji never distributed laptops because he doesn't know how to operate them,” he added.

Yesterday he also hit out on BJP in and Gonda said, "If BJP is scared of someone, it brings agencies (ED) to defame them (Nawab Malik) &sends them to prison after false trials. We've seen this multiple times, BJP once said it's in danger after a pouch was found in the Assembly, which actually was sawdust."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However the state today held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.