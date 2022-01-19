UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says the party is spreading fake news on social media

SP chief addressing media on Wednesday slammed BJP and said the party is spreading fake news on social media, "The BJP is spreading fake news on social media. We have complained to the police. But no action is being taken,"

"BJP knew of the digital campaign mandate beforehand" he further added.

During his talk, he also said that he would contest in the election only after taking permission from district citizens, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people" he said.

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also said, "Samajwadi Pension Yojana will be resumed if SP comes to power in UP."

Under this scheme, the beneficiary will be the female head of the family. As well as boys/girls also get regular fitness tests and educational uplift.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



