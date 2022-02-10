UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams Modi over dynastic politics comment

After Modi commented on dynastic politics, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Modi and said " those who do not have families cannot understand the agony the migrant labourers went through during the COVID-19 lockdown."

"We are proud to have families. A family person will not run away with jhola (bag) and leave family behind. During the lockdown, if the chief minister had a family, he would have understood the pain of labourers walking miles to reach their home," he added.

Modi in an ANI interview said "When a party is run for generations by a family, there's an only dynasty, not dynamics. Starting from J&K, where there're two parties run by two separate families, you can see a similar trend in Haryana, Jharkhand, UP &TN. Dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy."

Meanwhile, the elections for phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh have already been started, people are all set to vote for their favorite leader in the elections. Also, the elections for the other 6 phases are going to be on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.