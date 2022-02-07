UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to contest from two seats in the upcoming UP polls : Mubarakpur and Karhal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is not going to contest only from Karhal but also from Mubarakpur constituency, the leader is now going to contest from two-seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The SP has released the list of 24 candidates for UP polls.

Recently, Samajwadi Party principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav announced the party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature from the Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

Earlier, the SP chief said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the Azamgarh people." The close sources revealed that the Samajwadi Party chief and MP from Azamgarh in UP Akhilesh Yadav is likely to contest.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.