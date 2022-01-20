UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to resume Yash awards and Samajwadi Pension Yojana if SP comes to power in UP

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing the press conference on Thursday said that he will bring back Yash Bharti awards when he comes to power. Yash Bharti awards were set up to honor the people from Uttar Pradesh who had excelled in their fields.

He also said that he will resume Samajwadi Pension Yojana if SP comes to power in UP. Samajwadi pension yojana (Samajwadi pension scheme) was for old age people, widows, and for physical handicapped (PWD) and now it is likely to resume in the state. SP will provide health and education and coordinate with the weaker section of the society and families who are living below the poverty line, an ambitious plan to eradicate the literacy and maintain good health the decision is taken by the SP if it comes into power.

Under this scheme, the beneficiary will be the female head of the family. As well as boys/girls also get regular fitness tests and educational uplift.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.