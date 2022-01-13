UP Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav welcomes Dharam Singh Saini in SP

As Uttar Pradesh minister Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday resigned from the BJP. Saini is the ninth MLA to cut ties with BJP days ahead of the state assembly polls. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcomed him in his party, the SP chief took his Twitter and wrote, "With the arrival of Dr. Dharam Singh Saini ji, another warrior of 'Social Justice', our 'positive and progressive politics' has got more enthusiasm and strength. Hearty welcome and greetings to him in SP! At twenty-two, inclusive harmony is sure to win! "

Dharam Singh Saini is the third minister in a row who resigned from the ruling party today. Before him, BJP MLA Vinay Shakya and BJP MLA Mukesh Verma also resigned from their respective posts, these decisions come after the UP cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya left the party he was the biggest supporter for BJP as he was having OBC voters by his side, now Maurya is all set to join Akhilesh Yadav's, SP.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.