UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah and Keshav Prasad Maurya hold roadshow in Prayagraj UP, see visuals here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hold roadshow in Prayagraj ahead of assembly elections. See the pictures here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/xB2Cxe7DTg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2022



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



