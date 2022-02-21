UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah slams Samajwadi party leaders

Union Home Min Amit Shah, in Barabanki addressing the rally slammed Samajwadi Party and said "UP was under the rule of Akhilesh Ji's 'NIZAM' - N for Nasimuddin, I for Imran Masood, A for Azam Khan, M for Mukhtar Ansari. All of them are in jail. If by mistake, Barabanki public rides 'cycle', these people will be immediately set loose."

Earlier, today Amit Shah in Sitapur UP took a dig over Akhilesh Yadav and said, "I am wearing specs, can see through clearly... Akhilesh babu also wears specs through which he sees caste from one glass and religion from the other glass."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.