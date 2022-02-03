UP Assembly Elections 2022: Amit Shah slams SP leaders and chief Akhilesh Yadav during the Bulandshahr rally

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addressed the rally in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. During his interaction, he lashes out at Akhilesh Yadav and said, "Akhilesh babu used to say in every election that BJP raises the slogan of 'Mandir wahin banaenge.' He used to say 'mandir wahin banaenge, tithi nahi bataenge.' Akhilesh babu, now Modi Ji has laid the foundation of grand Ram temple&started its construction."

He further questioned, "...Where are Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari? In jail. If you commit the mistake of bringing SP Govt to power then they will come out. Should they come out? Should SP govt be formed?..."

Speaking on the elections he said, "This 2022 election is no ordinary one. This would decide the next 25 yrs of UP. I'd like to tell the youth that you gave the opportunity to SP-BSP for 15 yrs, those governments left UP a very backward state."

Yesterday, ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah hits out at SP & BSP during the campaign. Addressing a poll rally in Atrauli, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said "The elections of 2014, 2017, 2019 have been the elections that changed the fate of Uttar Pradesh. The governments of aunt-nephew(Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav), casteist governments could not do any good to UP. UP had come under the category of BIMARU state. The BJP government has worked to bring about a change."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.