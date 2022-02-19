UP Assembly Elections 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi takes dig over Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav

Taking a dig over Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on his Friday rally said "Only those, whose representatives are at the top of the democratic set up both in the state and at the Centre, will be heard. Do not get wooed by the false commitments of Yogi and Akhilesh as both are like Ram and Shyam working on the same mode. In UP. SP and BSP cannot stop BJP and it is only Babu Singh Kushwaha and his party that can do it."

Slamming the government for not allowing Muslim girls to wear hijab he said, "When the first PM of this country had a prefix of 'Pandit' in his name or a turban-wearing man could be the PM or a person who claims to be Hindu be a PM, then why not someone wearing a hijab be a PM?"

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.



