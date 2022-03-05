UP Assembly Elections 2022: Azamgarh people will send BJP 'Saat Samundar Paar' in the Seventh phase of UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Azamgarh said "Azamgarh people will send BJP 'Saat Samundar Paar' in the Seventh phase of UP Assembly polls. When our govt will come, along with police recruitments, we'll also ensure that recruitments for Army are done."

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi assured the faith in public as the state is doing polling in the sixth phase, "I have full faith that Purvanchal will wipe out BJP. I assure people of Purvanchal that when Samajwadi government is formed, we will ensure the development of Purvanchal" he said while talking to the media.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its fifth phase of elections in which the first phase covered Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. The third phase comes under Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. The fourth phase includes Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi. And this fifth phase covered Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Gonda. On 3rd March the state is conducted its sixth phase which covered Balrampur, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, and Ballia district. And the remaining seventh phase polling will be hold on 7th March.