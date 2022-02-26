UP Assembly Elections 2022: Baba CM has booked his ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur on March 11: Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Balrampur UP slammed Yogi and said "Baba CM has booked his ticket from Lucknow to Gorakhpur on March 11. Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously. They (BJP) want to take money from the poor & give it to their rich businessmen friends. People will bring SP to power."

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Pratapgarh said, "BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs but when Samajwadi Party's government will be formed then we'll announce vacancies in police & provide employment."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.