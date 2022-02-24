UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs : Akhilesh Yadav

P chief Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Pratapgarh said, "BJP is selling everything to the private sector so that they are not supposed to provide jobs but when Samajwadi Party's government will be formed then we'll announce vacancies in police & provide employment."

"Since the time voting took place during all these four phases, BJP has gone cold and meek" he added.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav in Gonda said, "Samajwadi Party's efforts are to connect more & more people with us. I cannot comment (on whether Rita Bahuguna Joshi will join SP) but her son (Mayank Joshi) met with us."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the state held its fourth phase of elections successfully on 23rd February which covered Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. And the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.



