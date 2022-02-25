UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is trying hard to win UP phases

If there are elections, then there have been five states of the country, but all eyes are on Uttar Pradesh. This state is the largest state. The seven-phase polling is enough to show that there is a lot at stake. These elections are being seen as the semi-finals of the upcoming general elections and the results of Uttar Pradesh will influence the general elections to a great extent.

In view of this, all the political parties are making every effort, but the Bharatiya Janata Party has given all its strength. BJP has been taking the elections from Panchayat to Lok Sabha very seriously, but this time it is a bit more serious. Even in Bengal elections, BJP had left no stone unturned, but UP elections seem more important to BJP.



Four phases of polling have been held in the state, three phases are left. During this, the BJP has changed its strategy in every phase of the election campaign. While the rest of the political parties are raising basic issues like inflation, unemployment, women's power, BJP is entering the fray with new slogans every time. The main contest is between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party-led alliances.

On the surface, even though law and order and development are being told as issues, no attempt is being spared to polarize. Another such attempt has been given to the BJP by a court decision against terrorists. Terrorism should be condemned at every level, but seeing the way terrorism has been linked by the BJP to the cycle, it seems that the issues raised so far have started to weaken it.

Such efforts indicate somewhere here that our politicians try to avoid serious issues. Issues like inflation, unemployment, education, medicine are definitely serious, and they should become the issue of any election, poverty is one such issue, it is true that today is not the situation fifty years ago when ' The election was won on the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', but the common man of the country is still beating poverty.

During the Corona era, the government had fought poverty by giving free food grains to eighty crore people of the country. The plan may have been pulled for election purposes till the month of March, but it was a necessary and laudable action.

But, the question also arises that how has the economic condition of eighty crore people of the country become so bad that despite all the claims of development, they have to live in the condition of demanding food? While providing free food grains to such a large section of the population is a laudable act, the existence of this population in a begging position only exposes the hollowness of our claims of development.

The requirement is to eradicate the hunger of 130 crore people, to give them proper and proper education, to care about their health, to make arrangements for proper employment of youth. It is the responsibility of the opposition to raise questions in this context and the ruling parties have to give a befitting reply to these questions.

In these elections being held in five states, especially in the elections of Uttar Pradesh, the ruling party is seen trying to avoid these questions. That is why his preachers start taking recourse to the issue of Jinnah, Pakistan, terrorism. In the 75th year of independence and in the Amrit period, there should have been talked of basic issues, but we are engaged in proving 'Cycle' as a terrorist.

Indulging in acts of terrorism is definitely a serious crime. It should be punished properly, but why is being the father or brother of a terrorist considered a crime? It is true that we expect the elders of the family to stop the youth from following the wrong path, but how can their alleged failure to do so be a crime?

Elections are a sacred ritual in a democratic system, an opportunity for both citizens and politicians to look within themselves, but we have taken the meaning of elections as slushing goods at each other, it is necessary that political parties and politicians during election campaign Put your side in front of the voter Tell your achievements Present your plan What are our leaders doing?