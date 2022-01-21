UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP launches election song ahead of UP polls, on Friday

Union minister Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh launched BJP's election song ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election on Friday (IST).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.